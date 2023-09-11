Newswise — September 11, 2023 - Nutley, NJ - Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine will host a Sporting Clays Outing at The Hudson Farm Club in Andover, NJ to benefit the Scholarship Fund at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine on Monday, September 18. The event will be hosted by Robert O’Hara, founding member of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine Board of Governors and The Hudson Farm Club.

The event will feature a day of sportsmanship and outdoor enjoyment on the club’s 4,000 acres of expansive farmland, with one of the most attractive and challenging shooting layouts in the country. The sporting clays event will be conducted in groups of up to four shooters with an NRA certified range safety officer at each station. For non-shooters, activities include fly fishing lessons, and archery conducted by professional staff. Nature tours will also be conducted by the Audubon Society with stops at the club’s state-of-the-art hydroponic gardens and pheasant operations.

“We are so delighted to invite our community of supporters to join us for a day of adventure and nature in support of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and our students,” said Sheila Wolfinger, executive director, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Pursuing a medical education is no easy feat and the cost of it, without any financial aid or scholarships, can be burdensome. We thank Bob, a dedicated trustee of ours, from the bottom of our hearts for hosting this fantastic event at his club with the next generation of physicians in mind. We look forward to this fun-filled event and hope to see many new faces there!”

At Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, located in Nutley, NJ, students learn within an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment, based on integration of the biomedical, behavioral, social and health system sciences; grounding in context and community; active application of knowledge; building lifelong learning and adaptive expertise; and medicine considered as a team sport.

In addition, the Human Dimension is at the heart of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine curriculum. Through the service-learning experiences and integrated curriculum, students come to understand the many determinants of health – including the Social Determinants of Health, the personal, economic and environmental factors that impact health outcomes. Determinants fall under several broad categories: policy, social factors, health services, behavior, biology and genetics and access.

To register or purchase a sponsorship, visit GiveHMH.org/SOMClayOuting. To learn more about the event or how you can support Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, contact Sheila Wolfinger at [email protected].

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Hackensack Meridian Health assumed its independent operation in July 2020. The school achieved full accreditation in February 2023. The school’s vision is that each person in New Jersey, and in the United States, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, will enjoy the highest levels of wellness in an economically and behaviorally sustainable fashion. The School’s unique curriculum focuses on linking the basic science with clinical relevance, through an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment. The school prides itself on outreach, through programs like the Human Dimension, which is active in communities across New Jersey.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.