Newswise — PHOENIX — For a 10th year, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona has been ranked No.1 in Arizona and the Phoenix metro area as part of U.S. & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings. In addition, for a sixth consecutive year, Mayo Clinic in Arizona was recognized on the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" which recognizes the top 20 hospitals in the nation.

These results were published July 26 on the U.S. News & World Report website.

Hospitals included in the annual rankings are part of an elite group recognized for breadth of excellence, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona received a high-performing rating in 19 of 20 procedures and conditions assessed by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, Mayo Clinic in Arizona ranked nationally in these 10 specialties:

Cancer

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Ear, Nose and Throat

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology

"It takes people who are deeply committed to their patients, their work and each other to uphold this exceptional standard of excellence for a full decade,” says Richard Gray, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. “We have managed a pandemic and all of its associated challenges, and remained Arizona’s best hospital. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to lead this inspired team and grow our presence in Arizona so that we may reach more patients."

Mayo Clinic is in the midst of a $748 million capital expansion of the Phoenix hospital campus with a new patient tower opening in 2023 and new Integrated Education and Research Building set to open in 2024. This expansion will nearly double the size of the campus and expand capabilities to deliver highly personalized, innovative care to more people. In December 2021, Mayo acquired 228 additional acres of adjacent land, securing generational growth and paving the way for a transformative biotechnology corridor in coming years.

Mayo Clinic first opened a clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1988, followed by a Phoenix hospital in 1998. When people come to Mayo Clinic in Arizona, they receive what Mayo Clinic has long been known for: highly integrated, expert, compassionate care for the most serious or complex conditions. Innovations in Arizona have included the launch of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine - Arizona Campus, the development of the first proton beam therapy program in the Southwest, and pioneering work in regenerative medicine and individualized medicine. Today, Mayo Clinic in Arizona delivers more life-renewing solid organ transplants than any transplant center in the U.S.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona provides more than 65 medical and surgical specialties, including highly specialized programs in oncology, organ transplantation, neurology, cardiology and sports medicine. In Arizona, more than 9,400 Mayo Clinic staff members serve nearly 150,000 patients per year from all 50 states and 70 countries. Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona is a 316-bed facility with more than 16,000 admissions per year.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the "Best Hospital" rankings. Learn more at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.