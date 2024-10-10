Newswise — ROYAL OAK, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 – The liver transplant program at Corewell HealthTM in Southeast Michigan consistently ranks among the highest quality liver transplant programs in Michigan and the nation, according to federal quality data.

Most recently, the liver transplant program tallied the best one-year survival rates in the state and second best one-year graft survival rates in the nation, according to data released by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), which is responsible for tracking transplant center performance.

“While quantity drives a lot of transplant programs to expand and grow, we have been lucky enough to have a team that prioritizes quality outcomes, first by selecting the most appropriate patients and then the right organs for those patients,” said Damanpreet Bedi, M.D., section head of the Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital Transplant Center in Royal Oak.

Additionally, “It takes an entire team to sustain this consistent level of quality in a program,” said M. Rasm Al Sibae, M.D., medical director of Corewell Health’s liver transplant program. “We have outstanding surgeons and physicians, but the clinical support team – both inpatient and outpatient – also is incredibly dedicated and it shows.”

In addition to the center’s quality-over-quantity philosophy, program leaders credit successful outcomes to the following:

Individualized therapies: Tailoring treatment to individual patients and their specific circumstances equates to better outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.

Dynamic approach: Careful attention and protocols for patients who may not typically be considered transplant candidates, such as those with alcohol-induced liver injury or liver cancer.

Dedicated transplant physicians and ancillary staff: Relying on physicians and other transplant care providers who are employed by the hospital system and focused solely on transplantation results in greater consistency and a more cohesive team.

In 2023, Corewell Health surgeons performed 44 liver transplants. Since the inception of its liver transplant program in 2010, there have been more than 320 transplants.

About Corewell Health™

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 65,000+ dedicated people—including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.