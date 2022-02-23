Newswise — As arts and culture take centre stage in the Adelaide Fringe Festival, experts at the University of South Australia are highlighting a desperate need for arts professionals experienced in technologies and philanthropy to help navigate the sector towards a brighter future amid COVID-19.

This unique skill combination (among other much needed strategies) will be discussed in the first of a series of interactive events, ‘Art + Technology Interface: Translating, Transforming and Transitioning’ on 24-25 February, funded by the Australia-Korea Foundation (AKF).

Presented by the University of South Australia and the Korean Association of Arts Management, this free online two-day event will discuss how arts leaders must transform art within a disrupted environment and hyper-connected world.

UniSA’s Dr Boram Lee says a convergence of art, science and technology is the clear path forward for global arts and cultural industries.

“The arts have been hit harder than other industries by COVID-19, leading to extensive closures, slowdowns, lockdowns, and precarious work across the festival season,” Dr Lee says.

“While the Australian government has responded with considerable funding to support the arts, many independent workers, such as tradies, artists and arts leaders were not included in much of the available funds.

“Loss of mental and physical wellbeing, stress, and financial hardship have been experienced by many arts organisations. Some have collapsed, whereas others have fought through and resurrected under a new business model.

“The intersection of art and technology is a necessary shift for the arts sector, with immersive experiences of technology, science, and art leading this space.

“Yet hand-in-hand with embracing technology comes a need for experts with the skills to navigate this space, among other strategic priorities brought on by the pandemic.

“In our ‘Art + Technology Interface’ seminar, international and local experts broach this subject, with leaders from MOD., Illuminate Adelaide, Patch Theatre, ANAT, art center nabi, Arts Council Korea, Total Museum, Creative Dandi and Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture shedding light on their successes and challenges in this space.”

The two-day arts seminar will discuss how technology can inform art, the need for invisible technology for an immersive experience, and the role of arts leaders in the 4th industrial revolution.

Expert in arts and cultural leadership, UniSA’s Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM says a critical advantage of the melding of arts and technology is that it is more accessible for audiences.

“While COVID-19 has forced arts organisations to engage more deeply with emerging technologies as arts initiatives have moved online, it has also benefitted audiences, making performances more inclusive,” Prof Rentschler says.

“South Australian and South Korean arts organisations are at the forefront of the evolving union between arts and technology, and together with industry and academia we’re striving to create a sustainable, accessible and inclusive arts sector for all.”

The free two-day seminar will be held over 24-25 February 2022 between 2:30pm-5:00pm (ACST) with registrations to attend available via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/Art-Tech-Talks

