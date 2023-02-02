Research Alert
Newswise — Throughout an organism’s life, the activity of niche signals fluctuates due to injury, and stem cells need to respond accordingly. Klein and colleagues found that during high Wnt activity observed in intestinal regeneration, niche canonical WNT ligands activate non-canonical Wnt signaling via a DLG1-ARHGAP31-CDC42 axis required for stem cell-driven regeneration.
