Newswise — The State University of Haiti has successfully established a School of Optometry with support from an international consortium* led by the Université de Montréal. And despite operating in a very challenging environment, the school is now celebrating the graduation of its first cohort of students. These include Jonathan Simon and Anne-Christy Orcel, two freshly trained professionals who will soon take on teaching positions at the Haitian institution.

In preparation, the two are currently completing a three-month internship at UdeM's School of Optometry. This will give them the opportunity to gain practical experience while deepening their theoretical knowledge, learning teaching methods and getting an appreciation for how optometry is practiced in Quebec.

"We hope they'll realize just how much potential there is in this field and come away with an aspirational vision of what the profession could look like in their country," said Luigi Bilotto, who is the project director, an international optometric consultant and a clinical lecturer at UdeM's School of Optometry. "We also want them to get exposure to community work and gain valuable experience in both academic and clinical management."

For both Simon and Orcel, the internship was made possible by a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Scholarship, administered by UdeM's International Health Unit. This program promotes international exchanges between Canada and the Caribbean to advance the education of public health professionals and research leaders.

"I'm delighted to finally have them here with us despite a host of challenges that led to their arrival being delayed twice," stated Caroline Auguste, a project coordinator at the International Health Unit. "I'm also proud to play a role in developing their local teaching team, which will make the program more likely to succeed over the long-term."

The short (or not-so-short) story

In 2013, work got underway to establish the State University of Haiti's School of Optometry, which is the second French-speaking establishment of its kind in the world, with the first being the optometry school at UdeM.

The establishment aims to fight against preventable vision loss in Haiti, a country with just three optometrists and fewer than 50 ophthalmologists for a population of 11 million. To complicate matters, most of these professionals are located in the capital, which means that people living in remote and generally poorer areas have limited access to eye care. The consortium led by UdeM hopes that training locals will address the lack of services across the country.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas. For years, it has been mired in serious political, economic, health and security crises, which have paralyzed the nation and fuelled growing violence. The School of Optometry's educational activities were delayed by a number of serious events including the 2010 earthquake, which damaged the buildings for the future school, the COVID-19 pandemic, the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse, and the power vacuum that led to the expansion of local gangs.

"We were unable to send any optometrists or technicians to set up the clinic and the equipment needed to train students," explained Luigi Bilotto. "We also had to deliver remote training, through outside instructors hired by the Brien Holden Foundation, while dealing with intermittent Internet connectivity issues. But despite all these setbacks, we now have a first cohort and have even brought two interns here. It's a huge accomplishment!"

Students invested in their country

Jonathan Simon and Anne-Christy Orcel are the two Haitian interns currently learning alongside members of UdeM's School of Optometry. Having received a warm welcome, they’re thrilled to be sharpening their skills and knowledge in Montreal. In particular, the two are learning all the practical aspects of working as an optometrist, since the clinic in Haiti hasn't been able to open due to social and political unrest in the country. This is giving them a broader understanding of vision care.

Both are looking forward to applying their new knowledge back home and giving back to their community. "Eye care isn't a priority for the Haitian government even though there is a huge need for basic care. I'm looking forward to helping people in need," said Jonathan Simon. "By coming to Montreal to broaden my theoretical and practical knowledge, I'll be able to go back and better serve my country."

Meanwhile, Anne-Christy Orcel noted that her new knowledge of refractive disorders, such as myopia, is sure to be very useful as these conditions are widespread but often left untreated in Haiti. "Being able to perform a complete assessment and provide just the right prescription for normal refractive errors, this alone should make a big difference."

* The consortium is led by Université de Montréal, via its School of Optometry and International Health Unit. The other members are the State University of Haiti, the Brien Holden Foundation and Optometry Giving Sight, which is the project's main source of funding.