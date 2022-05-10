Abstract

Longitudinal bone growth, achieved through endochondral ossification, is accomplished by a cartilaginous structure, the physis or growth plate, comprised of morphologically distinct zones related to chondrocyte function: resting, proliferating and hypertrophic zones. The resting zone is a stem cell-rich region that gives rise to the growth plate, and exhibits regenerative capabilities in response to injury. We discovered a FoxA2+group of long-term skeletal stem cells, situated at the top of resting zone, adjacent the secondary ossification center, distinct from the previously characterized PTHrP+ stem cells. Compared to PTHrP+ cells, FoxA2+ cells exhibit higher clonogenicity and longevity. FoxA2+ cells exhibit dual osteo-chondro-progenitor activity during early postnatal development (P0-P28) and chondrogenic potential beyond P28. When the growth plate is injured, FoxA2+ cells expand in response to trauma, and produce physeal cartilage for growth plate tissue regeneration.