Abstract: Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is the major treatment option for advanced prostate cancer. However, prostate cancer can develop into androgen-independent castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) which is resistant to ADT. Alternative treatments for CRPC have focused on targeting the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). EMT is governed by a series of transcription factors of which FOXC2 is a central mediator. Our previous research into the inhibition of FOXC2 in breast cancer cells lead to the discovery of MC-1-F2, the first direct inhibitor of FOXC2. During our current study on CRPC, MC-1-F2 has shown a decrease in mesenchymal markers, inhibition of caner stem cell (CSC) properties and decrease in invasive capabilities of CRPC cell lines. We have also demonstrated a synergistic effect between MC-1-F2 and docetaxel treatments, leading to a decrease in docetaxel dosage, suggesting the possible combination therapy of MC-1-F2 and chemotherapeutic drugs for the effective treatment of CRPC.