The United States has abysmal reproductive health indices that, in part, reflect stark inequities experienced by people of color and those with preexisting medical conditions. The growth of “femtech,” or technology-based solutions to women’s health issues, in the public and private sectors is promising, yet these solutions are often geared toward health-literate, socioeconomically privileged, and/or relatively healthy white cis-women. In this viewpoint, we propose a set of guiding principles for building technologies that proactively identify and address these critical gaps in health care for people from socially and economically marginalized populations that are capable of pregnancy, as well as people with serious chronic medical conditions. These guiding principles require that such technologies: (1) include community stakeholders in the design, development, and deployment of the technology; (2) are grounded in person-centered frameworks; and (3) address health disparities as a strategy to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.