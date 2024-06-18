Newswise — Despite all the advances in research and treatment, the United States continues to wage a war against heart disease, the country’s #1 killer for both men & women.

The good news - there are so many success stories of patients who nearly lost their lives but were given a second chance thanks to state-of-the-art heart pumps that allow their hearts to rest and recover.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, the first day of summer, these grateful patients will not only have the opportunity to reunite with their care teams, they will also get a chance to actually see, touch and learn about the heart pumps that helped save their lives.

We invite you to join this heartwarming reunion between many of our hospital’s most sick patients who are now well enough to return to Hackensack University Medical Center and celebrate with their caregivers in person. On this, the longest day of the year, we celebrate these patients whose darkest hours are behind them, in the hopes of helping others to do the same by sharing the news of this incredible technology & the Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiogenic Shock Team who provides patients with some of the highest survival rates in the country.

When: Thursday, 6/20/24, 9am - 10:30am

Where: 20 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ - Medical Plaza Building Lobby

RSVP: [email protected]