Abstract

Newswise — Transportation serves as a cornerstone of economic development and is a significant contributor to carbon emissions. This study established a life cycle assessment model that incorporates refined carbon emission calculation parameters, streamlining the computation process while maintaining precision. A case study was conducted to quantify the life-cycle CO 2 emissions of steel bridge deck pavements, a pivotal component within the transport network. The study suggests using the average annual CO 2 emissions as a metric to gauge the carbon emission potential of steel bridge deck pavements with different service lives. This study addresses a void in the existing work by standardizing the grading of typical pavement diseases and quantifying the carbon emissions of the corresponding maintenance measures. It reveals that the pivotal determinant of life-cycle CO 2 emissions for steel bridge deck pavements is the service performance of the paving material. Comparative analysis indicates that epoxy asphalt concrete could be deemed a low-carbon material, achieving a 77.6% reduction in life-cycle carbon emissions compared to gussasphalt concrete. Emissions during the maintenance phase constitute 66.7%–71.4% of the total life-cycle emissions, predominantly due to end-of-life and traffic delay units. The methodology and calculated data presented herein can inform subsequent carbon reduction strategies in transportation and promote the development of resilient infrastructure, thus making a substantial contribution towards carbon neutrality and climate change mitigation.