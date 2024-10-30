Newswise — From childhood to adulthood, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is something people live with their whole lives. Although many people may focus on medicating ADHD in school-age children, that approach ignores how children and adults with ADHD form, navigate, or struggle with social relationships in school and the workplace.

For ADHD Awareness Month, CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their research on how children with ADHD can develop interpersonal skills, and how ADHD might impact employees in the workplace.