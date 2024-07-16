Abstract

Newswise — The increasing global population amplifies the demand for food and energy. Meeting these demands should be a priority and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Photovoltaic (PV) systems are one of the key technologies for a sustainable energy transition. However, PV farms are space-intensive, conflicting with other land-uses such as agriculture. Agrivoltaics (AV) offers a dual-land-use solution by combining solar energy and crop cultivation. Some pioneering AV production systems have been implemented in practice. However, optimizing the PV technology and -array design as well as understanding the impact of PV panels on crop selection and performance remains challenging. Determining the best PV technology and minimizing shading's negative effects on crops can make or break an AV system. This multidisciplinary review combines the latest findings in AV research, PV array designs and module technologies. This review also compares the agronomic potential of various crops for AV and presents a meta-analysis of crop performance under varying shading conditions. Findings from this review indicate that (1) AV systems mainly rely on crystalline silicon (c-Si) cell technology, however, wavelength selective, or spectral shifting PV technologies and diffusion coatings or H 2 panels provide future opportunities. (2) AV systems can boost land use efficiency. (3) Shading of crops in AV systems can lead to crop losses but can also provide shelter and enhance crop yield or quality in select climates. (4) Site-specific AV system design is essential to guarantee profitable operation.