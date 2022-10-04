Newswise — In the newly released October 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a ToxPoint article discusses “The Importance of Conventional Toxicological Metrics of Aerosol Characterization.” This article is free to read for nonsubscribers.

Other featured research includes ToxSpotlight articles on a pharmacokinetic model for quantifying the mother-to-child transfer of environmental chemicals and on how febuxostat may increase the risk for cardiovascular events by dysregulating calcium dynamics:

Both ToxSpotlight articles are free to read for nonsubscribers.

ToxSci Volume 189, Issue #2, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.

