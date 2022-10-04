Research Alert

Newswise — In the newly released October 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci), the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a ToxPoint article discusses “The Importance of Conventional Toxicological Metrics of Aerosol Characterization.” This article is free to read for nonsubscribers.

Other featured research includes ToxSpotlight articles on a pharmacokinetic model for quantifying the mother-to-child transfer of environmental chemicals and on how febuxostat may increase the risk for cardiovascular events by dysregulating calcium dynamics:

Both ToxSpotlight articles are free to read for nonsubscribers.

ToxSci Volume 189, Issue #2, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.

About Toxicological Sciences
The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT)
Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Toxicological Sciences Volume 189, Issue 2

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Health Smoking
KEYWORDS
toxicological sciences Toxicology SOT Society Of Toxicology toxsci e-cigarette Toxicity environmental chemicals
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You