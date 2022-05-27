Abstract: Plant body plans are elaborated in response to both environmental and endogenous cues. How these inputs intersect to promote growth and development remains poorly understood. During reproductive development, central zone stem cell proliferation in inflorescence meristems is negatively regulated by the CLAVATA3 (CLV3) peptide signaling pathway. In contrast, floral primordia formation on meristem flanks requires the hormone auxin. Here we show that CLV3 signaling is also necessary for auxin-dependent floral primordia generation and that this function is partially masked by both inflorescence fasciation and heat-induced auxin biosynthesis. Stem cell regulation by CLAVATA signaling is separable from primordia formation but is also sensitized to temperature and auxin levels. Additionally, we uncover a novel role for the CLV3 receptor CLAVATA1 in auxin-dependent meristem maintenance in cooler environments. As such, CLV3 signaling buffers multiple auxin-dependent shoot processes across divergent thermal environments with opposing effects on cell proliferation in different meristem regions.