Abstract

Management of avulsed teeth after replantation often leads to an unfavorable outcome. Damage to the thin and vulnerable periodontal ligament is the key reason for failure. Cell- or stem cell-based regenerative medicine has emerged in the past two decades as a promising clinical treatment modality to improve treatment outcomes. This concept has also been tested for the management of avulsed teeth in animal models. This review focuses on the discussion of limitation of current management protocols for avulsed teeth, cell-based therapy for periodontal ligament (PDL) regeneration in small and large animals, the challenges of de novo regeneration of PDL on denuded root in the edentulous region using a mini-swine model, and establishing a prospective new clinical protocol to manage avulsed teeth based on the current progress of cell-based PDL regeneration studies.