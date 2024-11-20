Newswise — The world is currently facing significant environmental challenges and complex demands related to infrastructure and natural ecosystems. To address these issues, viable solutions that are both certified and monitored are needed. Robotics can play a crucial role in overcoming these challenges. Therefore, the DroneHub at the research and innovation building NEST of Empa offers a unique facility in which researchers can test novel bio-inspired drones and robotic technologies capable of living autonomously in the wild, collecting high-quality data, and performing restorative actions in the built environment. Developed in partnership with a world-leading STEMB university, Imperial College London, the unit is led by Mirko Kovac, who founded the Imperial-Empa partnership in 2019 as Professor in Aerial Robotics at Imperial and as director of the Imperial Centre of Excellence in Infrastructure Robotics Ecosystems. Going forward, the DroneHub will support Kovac's new joint professorship in Sustainability Robotics between Empa and EPFL and be a key facility for the continuing partnership with Imperial College London. "The opening of this new research platform at NEST is not only a significant milestone in drone research but also a strong testament to the importance of research collaborations, such as the partnership between Empa and Imperial College London, which we will officially extend during the opening ceremony," says Empa director Tanja Zimmermann.

The DroneHub is specifically designed to represent a variety of testing environments allowing the validation of life-like robots for infrastructure repair, environmental monitoring, and autonomous ecosystem management.

Flying robots taking off: from infrastructure to nature

“Robotics could redefine maintenance, inspection, and reparation practices in the built environments, addressing critical challenges in biodiversity protection and climate change mitigation while reducing human risk and operational costs,” says Mirko Kovac. “Our vision is to enable drones to act like an immune system for the environment, capable of performing high-precision tasks such as repairing cracks on structures or engaging in environmental restoration autonomously.” Key features of the DroneHub are three innovative elements: a vertical Aerial Additive Manufacturing area for testing drones’ infrastructure repair capabilities, a biosphere environment for long-term ecological research and a building façade for testing how drones can be residential systems and act as the building’s immune system.

Aerial innovation for the building sector

The DroneHub’s vertical Aerial Additive Manufacturing area includes a wall with interchangeable surface elements, enabling drones to perform repair tasks via 3D printing on diverse materials, while allowing for detailed characterization, evaluation, and optimization of the printing technology. A unique feature of this space is its outdoor setting within a building structure, which enables drones to operate at various heights and distances from surfaces in adaptable, real-world conditions. This setup provides an ideal environment for validating system performance in realistic scenarios, including exposure to wind, turbulence, and ground effects.

Technology inspired by nature to protect nature

The biosphere for environmental sensing will enable robots to operate autonomously, employing biodegradable materials for testing novel robotic platforms. There, bio-inspired robots will be able to fly through the air, climb, or move across the ground, to gather important data using advanced sensors. What makes the biosphere truly innovative is its focus on sustainable materials and on offering a testbed for sensor placement and biodiversity monitoring. One focus lies on robots made from biodegradable materials, which are tested to see how they biodegrade over time. This ensures that once these robots have completed their tasks, they won’t harm the environment. In addition, part of the biosphere is being used as a greenhouse to grow bio-hybrid robots—robots that combine living plants or other organic materials in combination with robotics technology.

An immune system for the built and natural environment

The façade of the DroneHub is designed to demonstrate how the robots can be integrated into the building itself and function like its immune system by providing autonomous data collection and interaction capabilities. It features modular components that can be exchanged, enabling new innovations in the collaboration between robots, buildings, and humans to meet the needs of residents and building services. One key focus lies on emergency response, where drones, for example a fire drone, can take on tasks in dangerous situations, such as during a fire, that are too risky for humans. This will allow researchers to develop robots that can seamlessly work alongside humans, making life easier, more efficient, and more sustainable. The goal is to create robots that not only perform tasks but also adapt to and enhance the way we live, helping to shape a future where technology and daily life are more connected.

The DroneHub will accelerate the realization of Sustainability Robotics systems that work in harmony with nature and contribute directly to our sustainability goals. By fostering a space where robots are tested in tandem with dynamic ecosystems and infrastructure, the DroneHub transforms how we understand sustainable, autonomous technology and its applications in mitigating pressing environmental crises.

Research and realisation partners

Empa

Imperial College London

EPFL

ROK

Geobrugg