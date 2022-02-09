Newswise — While balancing the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple was able to successfully help nearly 200 patients receive a life-changing organ transplant last year. From January through December 2021, 191 abdominal transplant procedures were conducted, a new record for the hospital and a 25% increase from its previous record set in 2017.

“We are grateful to have performed more than 1,300 life-saving abdominal transplants since 1997,” said Tun Jie, MD, department chief of abdominal transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery at Baylor Scott & White – Temple. “While we are excited by the record number in 2021, we begin this year even more committed to helping close the gap for patients in desperate need of a life-saving transplant.”

Baylor Scott & White – Temple’s abdominal transplants include kidney, pancreas, and dual kidney/pancreas transplants from deceased or living adult donors. The increase in procedures in 2021 is consistent with a national record number of organ transplants. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 40,000 organ transplants were conducted in the U.S. during the 2021 calendar year. More than 106,000 patients remain on the UNOS transplant wait list.

Other highlights from Baylor Scott & White – Temple’s abdominal transplant program in 2021:

Total kidneys transplanted: 167

Total pancreases transplanted: 4

Dual kidney/pancreas transplants completed: 10

Number of living donor transplants: 24

Most transplants completed in 24 hours: 5

Most transplants conducted in one week: 12

Age of youngest patient to receive a transplant: 23

Age of oldest patient to receive a transplant: 79

Patient who traveled the farthest for transplant: from Los Angeles County, Calif.

As the only transplant center between Dallas and Austin, Baylor Scott & White – Temple is positioned to provide this critical service to patients in Texas and beyond. Patients in need of a kidney or pancreas travel to Baylor Scott & White – Temple due to the program’s markedly short wait time of 11 months. According to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, other transplant centers in Texas and Oklahoma have a median time to transplant of 43.8 months.

The hospital also credits several initiatives for its high success rate, including the team’s living donor program and paired kidney donor program that assists patients without a compatible living donor. Additionally, Baylor Scott & White – Temple’s transplant immunology laboratory allows expedited crossmatch testing results, which help in facilitating the transplantation of patients who are difficult to match.

“We have an incredibly dedicated multidisciplinary team that works tirelessly on all facets of the transplant program to provide the best preparation and care for our donors, recipients and their families,” said Shahin Motakef, president, Baylor Scott & White Central Texas region. “Innovative programs combined with tailored transplant medical services have enhanced our ability to find and coordinate successful matches for those able to donate as well as for those in need.”

The hospital has recently expanded its staff, adding surgeons and nephrologists to its medical staff, along with transplant coordinators to support the increase in transplant procedures. A collaboration with Amy’s House, a residential facility designed to support donors, recipients, and their supporters throughout the transplant process, has given more than 34 families a local place to stay while receiving transplant care.

The program’s efforts have resulted in a steady increase in completed cases.

“Aligning suitable and willing organ donors to patients in need is a highly complex process that we continuously work to improve upon,” said Debra Doherty, MD, surgical director for abdominal transplantation, Baylor Scott & White – Temple. “Our specialized team can provide more personalized care to each patient and ultimately attain more successful matches.”

For more information about transplant services at Baylor Scott & White – Temple, visit: https://www.bswhealth.com/locations/temple/specialties/transplant/