Newswise — These findings emphasize the potential of these species as functional ingredients in the food and pharmaceutical industries due to their rich nutritional content and bioactive compounds.

Microalgae are gaining recognition as sustainable, nutrient-rich sources of bioactive compounds, including proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates, which are essential for various food and health-related applications. Despite their growing market potential, further research is needed to comprehensively evaluate microalgal properties to determine their suitability as food ingredients. This study aimed to address these gaps by integrating chemical analysis, rheological properties, and volatile flavor profiles using advanced chemometric techniques.

A study (DOI:10.48130/fia-0024-0007 ) published in Food Innovation and Advances on 22 April 2024 , offers versatile applications in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

In this study, the chemical composition of four microalgal species—Arthrospira, Isochrysis, Nannochloropsis, and Tetraselmis—was analyzed using a comprehensive chemometric approach, which involved correcting biomass data for moisture content and comparing key chemical components, including lipids, proteins, carbohydrates, and pigments. The lipid content ranged from 8.80% to 17.62%, with Nannochloropsis showing the highest lipid concentration, primarily rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids. Arthrospira exhibited the highest protein content (57.92%), which is significantly linked to its abundant water-soluble phycobiliproteins. In terms of carbohydrates, Tetraselmis showed the highest value (25.42%), while Isochrysis stood out for its ash content (38.55%) and carotenoid levels. Pigment analysis revealed that Isochrysis had the highest chlorophyll and carotenoid concentrations, providing its distinct yellow-brownish color, while Nannochloropsis displayed the lowest pigment content due to its rigid cell walls. Additionally, the phenolic content of Arthrospira and Isochrysis was higher than other species, indicating strong antioxidant potential. The study highlights the significant diversity in chemical composition across these microalgae, which may be influenced by factors such as cultivation conditions, geographic origin, and genetic variability. These differences point to the potential use of each species as functional ingredients in food and pharmaceutical applications, emphasizing their unique nutritional profiles.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Biniam Kebede,"Our research demonstrates the significant diversity among microalgal species in terms of their nutritional and functional characteristics. This variation opens up opportunities to use these species in specific food products and pharmaceutical formulations, helping address global sustainability and health challenges."

In conclusion, the study’s findings underscore the potential of microalgae as sustainable, functional ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries, with diverse applications ranging from nutritional supplements to innovative food formulations.

Funding information

Johannes Magpusao acknowledges the New Zealand Development Scholarship funded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for her doctoral scholarship.

About Food Innovation and Advances

Food is essential to life and relevant to human health. The rapidly increasing global population presents a major challenge to supply abundant, safe, and healthy food into the future. The open access journal Food Innovation and Advances (e-ISSN 2836-774X), published by Maximum Academic Press in association with China Agricultural University, Zhejiang University and Shenyang Agricultural University, publishes high-quality research results related to innovations and advances in food science and technology. The journal will strive to contribute to food sustainability in the present and future.