Among morphological phenomena, cellular patterns in developing sensory epithelia have gained attention in recent years. Although physical models for cellular rearrangements are well-established thanks to a large bulk of experimental work, their computational imple- mentation lacks solid mathematical background and involves experimentally unreachable parameters. Here we introduce a level set-based computational framework as a tool to rigorously investigate evolving cellular patterns, and study its mathematical and computa- tional properties. We illustrate that a compelling feature of the method is its ability to correctly handle complex topology changes, including frequent cell intercalations. Combining this accurate numerical scheme with an established mathematical model, we show that the proposed framework features minimum possible number of parameters and is capable of reproducing a wide range of tissue morphological phenomena, such as cell sorting, engulf- ment or internalization. In particular, thanks to precise mathematical treatment of cellular intercalations, this method succeeds in simulating experimentally observed development of cellular mosaic patterns in sensory epithelia.