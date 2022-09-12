Abstract: Chemotherapy followed by donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a promising treatment for relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). However, the best strategy for administering this therapy is still unclear. This study sought to explore the efficacy and safety of chidamide and CAG (cytarabine, aclarubicin and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) (CCAG) regimen followed by DLI in relapsed AML/MDS after allo-HSCT. This was a single-arm, phase II trial in patients with relapsed AML/MDS after allo-HSCT. CCAG regimen followed by DLI was given according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Twenty adult patients were enrolled. The median follow-up time was 12 months. The complete remission (CR) rate was 45% and the partial remission (PR) rate was 5%. The 1-year overall survival (OS) was 56.7% (95% confidence interval (95% CI), 31.6-75.6%), and the median OS was 19 months. The one-year disease-free survival (DFS) was 83.3% (95% CI, 27.3-97.5%). Patients relapsing more than 6 months after HSCT and achieving CR/PR after CCAG plus DLI regimen attained significantly higher survival rates. The cumulative incidence of grade III-IV acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) was 9.4%. There was no treatment-related mortality (TRM). These data suggest that CCAG plus DLI regimen is safe and induces durable remission and superior survival in patients with relapsed AML/MDS after allo-HSCT. Trial registration number: ChiCTR.org identifier: ChiCTR1800017740 and date of registration: August 12, 2018.