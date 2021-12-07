Abstract

TBX1 is a key regulator of pharyngeal apparatus (PhAp) development. Vitamin B12 treatment partially rescues aortic arch patterning defects of Tbx1+/- embryos. Here we show that it also improves cardiac outflow tract septation and branchiomeric muscle anomalies of Tbx1 hypomorphic mutants. At molecular level, the in vivo vB12 treatment let us to identify genes that were dysregulated by Tbx1 haploinsufficiency and rescued by treatment. We found that SLUG, encoded by the rescued gene Snai2, identified a population of mesodermal cells that was partially overlapping with but distinct from ISL1+ and TBX1+ populations. In addition, SLUG+ cells were mislocalized and had a greater tendency to aggregate in Tbx1+/- and Tbx1-/- embryos and vB12 treatment restore cellular distribution. Adjacent neural crest-derived mesenchymal cells, which do not express TBX1, were also affected, showing enhanced segregation from cardiopharyngeal mesodermal cells. We propose that TBX1 regulates cell distribution in core mesoderm and the arrangement of multiple lineages within the PhAp.