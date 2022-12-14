Newswise — Oak Brook, IL (December 14, 2022) – As human lifespans increase, so does general memory impairment – calling for the need to expand research for dementia treatment. The key to this expansion is the central focus of the SLAS Discovery featured article, “A neuronal cell-based reporter system for monitoring the activity of HDAC2” by Unemura, et al.

By knocking out the protein-coding gene histone deacetylase 2 (HDAC2), results have shown a significant increase in memory. While this makes HDAC2 an ideal drug target, current HDAC inhibitors are detrimental as they inhibit both HDAC1 and HDAC2, which has a toxic effect on cells.

The authors of this study worked to create a neuronal cell reporter system that would enable them to identify compounds that inhibit HDAC2 while having a minimal effect on HDAC1. As a result of this study, the newly developed method for screening HDAC2-specific inhibitors shows promise in aiding future dementia drug development. Read this original research article to learn how the downstream target gene was identified and the reporter cell line generated, along with more research articles in the December issue of SLAS Discovery.

The December issue of SLAS Discovery includes these additional articles:

Access to the December issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://www.slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(22)X0010-5

