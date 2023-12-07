Newswise — There are daunting barriers and formidable challenges that may paralyse the energy migration from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption to renewable energy sources. It might be impractical to achieve ambitious climate goals like zero carbon emissions by 2050. These are the key messages from a pivotal lecture on 8 November at the recent France-Hong Kong Distinguished Lecture Series, delivered by Professor Marc Fontecave, who teaches at the Collège de France and is a member of the French Academy of Sciences, the Academia Europaea and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

During his lecture, Professor Fontecave also advocated for a pragmatic perspective to navigate the transition effectively, underscoring the imminent need for proactive policies to accommodate the planet’s probable temperature increase beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. In stressing the critical necessity of energy storage and the urgency to address the inability to harness excess electricity, he called for focused efforts in innovative research and sustainable technology to manage societal transitions in response to inevitable environmental changes. He also highlighted the critical need for a coordinated approach between energetic transition and essential policies to adapt to escalating global temperatures.

Titled “Necessities and Challenges of the Energetic Transition”, the lecture marked the revival of the series, which had been on hold since 2019. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Mrs Christile Drulhe, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Professor Freddy Boey, President of CityU; and Professor Cheng Shuk Han, Associate Vice-President (Research).

In his welcome address, President Boey emphasised CityU’s commitment to advancing scientific research and societal transformation, highlighting the role of the Lecture Series in fostering discussions on pressing global issues that also have significant relevance for Hong Kong.

Mrs Drulhe commended the collaborative efforts between France and Hong Kong, facilitated by the France-Hong Kong Distinguished Lecture Series. She highlighted the potential to merge knowledge and creativity to drive innovative, sustainable and resilient energy solutions.

The audience engaged in a lively Q&A session, addressing pressing global issues. One question probed the role of nuclear energy in France, prompting Professor Fontecave to stress the importance of energy sovereignty and urge a shift in focus from merely reducing fossil fuels to considering all aspects of energy independence and the broader impact on society.

The France-Hong Kong Distinguished Lectures are a series of high-profile lectures organised by CityU under the auspices of the French Academy of Sciences, the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, and The Légion d’Honneur Club Hong Kong Chapter.