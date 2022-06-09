Abstract:

Purpose Early evaluation of symptoms and taking appropriate preventive measures can improve outcomes for patients with lymphoma undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. This study was conducted to examine the treatment and outcomes of patients with lymphoma undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Methods Patients with lymphoma (n=64) undergoing SCT at a university hospital between June 15, 2018 and June 15, 2020 were selected for retrospective study. The medical treatments of patients were obtained from the records on the Hospital Information Management System database. The study was reported following the STROBE checklist. Standard deviation, arithmetic mean, frequency, percentage test, t-test, chi-square, Fisher’s exact test, Mann-Whitney U test, Independent t-test, and multivariate logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the data.

Results The mean age of patients was 48.25±16.93. Although relapse developed in 26 patients with lymphoma, remission was achieved in 38 patients. The incidence of skin graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) symptoms in patients with relapse was found to be significantly higher than in patients in remission. The most common symptoms seen in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation were oral mucositis, febrile neutropenia, and anemia. Most patients were found to receive oral care, antibiotic treatment, and granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) treatment following SCT.

Conclusions Patients experienced severe symptoms due to HSCT, and necessary treatment was applied for the symptoms. Further clinical studies must determine the symptoms and patient outcomes associated with SCT.