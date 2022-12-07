Newswise — A routine screening for colorectal cancer beginning at age 45 can save lives! In cancers that affect both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer—but most cases can be prevented with routine screening tests.

Colorectal cancer usually starts from precancerous polyps in the colon or rectum. Over time, some polyps can turn into cancer.

Screening tests aid in finding precancerous polyps, so they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best.

