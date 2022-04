Du et al. discover a chemical cocktail of five small molecules (5SM) promoting adult mammalian CM proliferation and heart regeneration after myocardial infarction. 5SM potentially targets α1 adrenergic receptor, JAK1, DYRKs, PTEN, and MCT1 and makes CM metabolic switching toward glycolysis/biosynthesis and CM de-differentiation before entering the cell-cycle via the lactate-LacRS2-mTOR signaling.