A ‘Smart Toolbox’ for Medical Device Developers: The New I.W. Tremont Diagnostic Device Materials Resource Guide

Newswise — July 19, 2019, HAWTHORNE, NJ – I.W. Tremont, a well-established supplier of diagnostic and filtration materials, has announced that its newly updated Diagnostic Device Materials Guide will be available at the 71stAACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, August 4 through 8 in Anaheim, CA. The recently revised guide contains a wealth of technical information as well as samples to help diagnostic and medical device design teams instantly explore materials available from I.W. Tremont without waiting for samples.

“Our Guide currently includes samples and data on 18 grades of specialized material, a small portion of the more than 150 grade variants we supply. It not only provides hands-on access, but demonstrates our ability to work closely with customers in developing new technologies,” says James A. Averso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at I.W. Tremont. “Our responsive customer service is the best kept secret in the medical device and diagnostic industry,” he added.

The new Diagnostic Device Materials Resource Guide contains specifications and samples of the company’s high performing D-23®whole blood separator as well as a section on glass microfiber used for wicking and conjugate pads and liquid sample mobilization. The guide also includes high purity cellulose papers optimized for DBS (dry blood spot) analysis, FOBT (fecal occult blood test) and a uniquely versatile fibrous cellulose acetate material. This guide book includes helpful technical information and material samples to support the needs of a device designer in choosing material function and physical properties.

I.W. Tremont is exhibiting at booth 1970 during the Clinical Lab Expo. The Diagnostic Device Material Resource Guide will be available to inquiring device designers during the exposition. For more information or to request a copy of the Guide, contact I.W. Tremont at custserv@iwtremont.com, call 1-973-427-3800 or visit the website at www.iwtremont.com.

Company Profile:

I.W. Tremont is a USA based manufacturer of analytical and diagnostic filtration products specializing in glass microfiber and cellulose media. Our unique product lines include specialty materials that are used routinely in life science, medical, environmental, food, industrial, transportation, Homeland Security and Defense applications. We manufacture in ISO9001:2015 registered facilities which GMP compliance. Founded in 1979, the company prides itself on providing the highest level of customer service and long term supply partnership.