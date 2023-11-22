Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The latest issue of SLAS Discovery is a joint Special Collection between SLAS and the Society of Biomolecular Imaging and Informatics (SBI2) to celebrate the 10th Annual SBI2 High-Content Imaging and Informatics meeting. This collaboration features a curated special collection of articles that highlight the significant impact of high-content imaging in basic and translational research. Volume 28, Issue 7 features one perspective, four original research articles and one short communication.

Perspective

This perspective highlights the developmental history of high-content imaging up to the latest advancements in cell painting high-content phenotypic profiling. The authors also emphasize the importance of collaborations between academia and industry along with the future outlook for high-content imaging.

Original Research

Naito et al. developed a high-throughput screen using fluorescence-labeled GCase inhibitors to identify activators/chaperones for lysosomal beta-glucocerebrosidase, addressing the treatment of Gaucher disease, a prevalent lysosomal storage disorder, and demonstrating the potential therapeutic approach for neurological Gaucher disease.

Short Communication

sensor: Capturing Cancer Cell Interactions with Stroma for Functional Profiling The MSC.sensor platform is used by the authors to explore drug combination therapies. This includes testing combinations that have been clinically proven to be effective, using high-throughput multiwell plate assay formats.

Access to the Special Issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://www.slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(23)X0008-2

SLAS Discovery reports how scientists develop and use novel technologies and/or approaches to provide and characterize chemical and biological tools to understand and treat human disease. The journal focuses on drug discovery sciences with a strong record of scientific rigor and impact, reporting on research that:

Enables and improves target validation

Evaluates current drug discovery technologies

Provides novel research tools

Incorporates research approaches that enhance depth of knowledge and drug discovery success

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2022 Impact Factor 3.1. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Redona Therapeutics, Watertown, MA (USA)

