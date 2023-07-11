Newswise — Sasin School of Management at Chulalongkorn University cordially invites all interested in attending a special talk on “‘UNLOCKING’ the power of Demographic Disruptions” presented by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, TED2023 speaker and Head of Research Unit in Finance and Sustainability in Disruption Era, and Prof.Dr. Kua Wongboonsin, Demographer and Advisor to National Innovation Board of Thailand on July 12, 2023 from 16:00 – 17:00 hrs. at Toemsakdi Krishnamra Hall (TK Hall), Ground Floor, Sasin School of Management.

The talk will focus on approaches to “Turning Crisis into Opportunities” in the midst of severe demographic disruptions, which are likely to arise in Thailand in the near future. There will be one elderly person in a population of three. Thailand’s population will be decreased by half and the workforce will shrink by 10 million, as well as the young population will eventually drop by half.

The talk is free of charge and those interested can pre-register at https://forms.gle/1Mq9fXcHHHiBECwKA