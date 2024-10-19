Newswise — A research team reveals the distinct metabolic and flavor characteristics of roasted germinated sunflower seeds (RGSF) compared to their ungerminated counterparts (RUSF), showcasing how roasting temperatures and times influence the nutritional profile and flavor compounds. This research could transform the way sunflower seeds are prepared, emphasizing a recommended roasting temperature of 125°C to preserve nutrients and optimize flavor.

Sunflower seeds are a globally important oil seed, valued not only for their use in vegetable oil production but also for their high nutritional quality. With over 50 million tons of sunflower seeds produced globally in 2022/2023, they are increasingly recognized as a rich source of antioxidants, minerals, and unsaturated fatty acids. Roasting enhances the seeds’ flavor, creating the characteristic nutty aroma, but it can also trigger oxidation and nutrient loss, particularly at high temperatures. As a solution, germination prior to roasting has emerged as a promising technique to enhance the seeds' nutritional value.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fmr-0024-0004) published in Food Materials Research on 07 April 2024, highlights the potential for RGSF to be marketed as a healthier, tastier alternative to conventional roasted seeds

The study employed Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering (AHC) to analyze the metabolic and flavor profiles of roasted ungerminated sunflower seeds (RUSF) and roasted germinated sunflower seeds (RGSF) under various roasting conditions. A total of 169 metabolites and flavor compounds were identified using gas chromatography techniques (GC-FID and HS-SPME-GC-MS), and PCA was applied to identify the main sources of variation among these compounds. The PCA results showed that PC1 and PC2 explained 44.29% of the variability in the data, clearly separating RUSF from RGSF based on key compounds such as aldehydes, pyrazines, and reducing sugars. AHC was then applied to a subset of 50 compounds with high loading values (>0.7), grouping RUSF and RGSF samples into distinct clusters, reinforcing the PCA results. RGSF showed higher levels of pyrazines and amino acids, which are indicative of germination, while RUSF had higher volatile compounds. Moreover, roasting conditions significantly impacted the profiles, with higher temperatures and longer durations causing a reduction in unsaturated fatty acids and an increase in pyrazines, aldehydes, and other Maillard reaction products. The study highlights the importance of roasting conditions in shaping the metabolic and flavor profiles of sunflower seeds, especially regarding the formation of pyrazines and the degradation of unsaturated fats and α-tocopherol.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Yan Ge, "Our research demonstrates that germination, followed by optimal roasting, offers significant nutritional and flavor benefits. Roasting germinated sunflower seeds at 125°C ensures the highest retention of key nutrients like amino acids and antioxidants while enhancing desirable flavors. This marks an important advancement in food science that could benefit both consumers and the food industry."

In conclusion, this research highlights the promise of germinated sunflower seeds as a superior alternative in terms of both flavor and nutrition, with clear applications in food processing and consumer health. With further optimization, these findings could lead to the development of healthier, tastier roasted sunflower seed products.

