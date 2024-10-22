Newswise — Flavonoids, essential compounds in tea, not only influence flavor but also play a significant role in the plant’s defense mechanisms. During the summer, tea plants produce higher levels of flavonoids, driven by intense sunlight and elevated temperatures. While past research has explored flavonoid biosynthesis, the molecular mechanisms governing this process under varying environmental conditions remain unclear. These challenges underscore the need for deeper investigation into the transcriptional regulation of flavonoid production.



Led by researchers at Zhejiang University, the study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad231) was published on November 17, 2023, in Horticulture Research. The paper details how CsMYB67 interacts with CsTTG1 to promote the transcription of key flavonoid biosynthesis genes. The study further emphasizes how environmental factors such as temperature and light regulate this pathway.



The research delved into how CsMYB67 regulates flavonoid biosynthesis by interacting with CsTTG1 to form a transcription factor complex that enhances the transcription of CsANS, a gene critical for anthocyanin production. This interaction not only increases anthocyanin synthesis but also indirectly influences the transcription of CsFLS and CsUFGT, enzymes vital for flavonol glycoside production. Gene suppression experiments revealed that reducing CsMYB67 expression led to significant increases in catechins and anthocyanins, highlighting the gene’s role in fine-tuning flavonoid pathways. Additionally, CsMYB67’s sensitivity to temperature suggests it helps tea plants adapt to environmental stress, especially during hot summer months. These findings underscore CsMYB67's pivotal role in maintaining flavonoid balance, impacting both tea quality and plant resilience.



"Understanding the function of CsMYB67 gives us important insights into how tea plants respond to environmental stress by regulating flavonoid production," said lead researcher Jian-Hui Ye. "This knowledge could significantly impact efforts to optimize tea production, particularly in regions facing climate challenges."



The discovery has far-reaching agricultural implications, including the potential for genetic or environmental strategies to enhance flavonoid production in tea plants. Higher flavonoid content could result in tea with improved flavor and increased health benefits. Furthermore, the findings contribute to broader research on plant resilience, offering strategies to improve crop performance in a changing climate.

