Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce a new collaboration to host AACC Middle East: A partnership between AACC and Life Diagnostics. This event will bring AACC’s world-renowned education and scientific programs paired with a dynamic exhibit to Dubai, UAE, November 5-6, 2022.

AACC Middle East was first launched in 2018 as part of AACC’s strategy to improve health outcomes globally, and it drew an overwhelmingly positive response during its initial 2-year run. Like so many in-person events, it then went on hiatus after the emergence of COVID-19. However, as the pandemic has persisted and continued to challenge laboratory medicine professionals—the people on the frontlines of coronavirus testing worldwide—it has become more important than ever that AACC Middle East resume to provide lab professionals with the educational programming and networking opportunities they need at this crucial time.

AACC looks forward to working closely with Life Diagnostics (Life Dx)—based in Abu Dhabi, UAE—in order to relaunch AACC Middle East for this purpose. The event’s scientific program will feature experts from the U.S. and the Middle East who will share gold standard, actionable information about the latest in clinical testing. Attendees will be able to come together safely and in-person with leaders in the field to share lessons learned from the pandemic to date. In addition, the exposition floor of AACC Middle East will feature the latest innovations in every area of clinical testing, including coronavirus testing, artificial intelligence, mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, point of care, and automation.

“We at AACC are very excited to partner with Life Dx and other content experts in the Middle East to bring this essential conference back to the region,” said AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master. “For the past two years, laboratory medicine professionals around the world have heroically risen to the challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic, and I hope this meeting will fuel attendees’ innovation and create new research collaborations and connections with colleagues who understand what everyone in the field has been through over these past many months.”

About AACC Middle East

AACC Middle East offers 2 days packed with opportunities to connect with global leaders in infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of breaking science in laboratory medicine. The meeting will occur from November 5-6, 2022, in Dubai, UAE.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.