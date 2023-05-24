WASHINGTON—AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC strives to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.

2023 AACC AWARD WINNERS

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD

Washington University School of Medicine

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Robert H. Christenson, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, FACC

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

Gary L. Horowitz, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Patricia M. Jones, PhD

Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Victoria Higgins, PhD, FCACB

DynaLIFE Medical Labs

Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award

Elia M. Mears, MS, MT(ASCP)SM

The Joint Commission

AACC Past President’s Award

Stephen R. Master, MD, PhD, FAACC

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

2023 AACC ACADEMY AWARD WINNERS

AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Michael Y. Tsai, PhD, FAACC, FAHA

University of Minnesota

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

James Ritchie, PhD, DABCC, FAACC

Emory University

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication Award

Nadia Ayala-Lopez, PhD, MLS (ASCP), DABCC, NRCC

Labcorp Drug Development

“Congratulations to this year’s award recipients, whose outstanding contributions to laboratory medicine have been integral to moving our profession forward,” said AACC President Dr. Shannon Haymond. “Their tremendous achievements in research, service, and education will help lab experts to solve complex medical problems and provide the highest quality healthcare possible to patients.”

The 2023 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo being held in Anaheim, California from July 23 – 27, 2023.

