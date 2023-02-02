Newswise — One year ago, on February 2, 2022, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden reignited the White House Cancer Moonshot, with the goal of cutting the cancer death rate in half within 25 years.

Since then, the Cancer Moonshot has announced more than 25 new programs, policies, and resources to address priorities including improved cancer screening and early detection, mitigating cancer disparities, and fostering collaboration among the cancer research community.

Today, the Biden Administration announced the following new actions to drive additional progress and build on the accomplishments of the past year:

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is launching the Childhood Cancer – Data Integration for Research, Education, Care, and Clinical Trials (CC-DIRECT), a first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership to bring clinical and patient navigation support to children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer, as well as their families. CC-DIRECT also aims to facilitate research participation and establish a portable, shareable, standardized cancer health record.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is awarding $10 million to improve access to lifesaving cancer screenings and early detection including patient navigation support services.

HHS is launching “CancerX,” a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer.

“AACI applauds President Biden’s ongoing commitment to ‘ending cancer as we know it’ through innovative public-private partnerships,” said AACI Executive Director Jennifer W. Pegher. “As an association representing 108 of North America’s leading cancer centers, AACI has actively supported the president’s cancer efforts and stands ready to continue its collaboration with the Biden administration, the NCI, and others who are accelerating progress against cancer.”

