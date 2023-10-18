Newswise — Today the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee has scheduled a hearing to confirm Monica Bertagnolli, MD, as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) joins nonprofit health advocacy organizations nationwide in calling for Dr. Bertagnolli’s swift confirmation.

With over 30 years of experience as a world-renowned physician, surgeon, researcher, and leader—most recently as the first woman director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI)—Dr. Bertagnolli will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role of NIH director. We believe Dr. Bertagnolli’s expertise in clinical trials and understanding of the value of scientific discovery will inform her work, and her commitment to diversity in clinical research will enhance efforts to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes.

As an association representing over 100 leading academic cancer centers in the U.S. and Canada, AACI enjoys a longstanding relationship with NIH and NCI. We look forward to continued collaboration with these agencies in support of our shared goals of accelerating scientific progress and promoting health equity.