Newswise — The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) welcomes the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine to its roster, bringing its membership number to 103.

Directed by Lewis C. Cantley, PhD, the Meyer Cancer Center (MCC) is a matrix cancer center organized by four research focus areas: Cancer Biology; Cancer Genetics & Epigenetics; Experimental Therapeutics; and Cancer Prevention & Control. Its members have primary faculty appointments in 19 departments across Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM).

MCC aims to advance the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer through scientific discovery; personalized, multidisciplinary patient care; bidirectional community engagement; and cutting-edge training.

AACI’s membership is comprised of academic and freestanding cancer research centers in the United States and Canada. Forming North America’s cancer research infrastructure, AACI cancer centers are recognized worldwide for their excellence in translating promising research findings into new interventions to prevent and treat cancer.

The association also partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry through its Corporate Roundtable, which provides a forum for AACI cancer centers to address topics in oncology of mutual interest with their industry colleagues.

Fulgent Genetics is the newest addition to the AACI Corporate Roundtable. Established in 2011, Fulgent develops a wide range of flexible, effective, and affordable genetic testing and sequencing, and develops novel biomarkers and therapeutics. Additional Corporate Roundtable members are AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Janssen Oncology, Kite, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, and Takeda Oncology.

“We are excited to expand AACI’s membership and believe the Meyer Cancer Center will enhance AACI’s robust network of leading cancer centers,” said AACI President Caryn Lerman, PhD. “And with a focus on next-generation sequencing and biomarker development, Fulgent plays a key role in accelerating progress to reduce the burden of cancer.”

AACI’s mission is to accelerate progress against cancer by enhancing the impact of North America’s leading academic cancer centers. For more information, please visit aaci-cancer.org.