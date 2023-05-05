Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., May 5, 2023 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and QGenda are pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarship program to support the preparation of new nurses and those seeking to advance their education. Open to nursing students pursuing baccalaureate and higher degrees at AACN member institutions, this program will award nearly $50,000 in scholarships through 2025, which will be administered by AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing.

“Supporting the next generation of registered nurses is essential to meeting the nation’s healthcare needs and ensuring access to quality care,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of academic nursing, AACN applauds QGenda for their commitment to making a real difference in the lives of nurses who are taking their first steps as future leaders of the profession.”

QGenda, a leader in healthcare workforce management solutions, approached the Foundation for Academic Nursing about providing support for nursing students in areas of significant need. The QGenda-AACN Scholarship will be awarded to students in three categories: entry-level baccalaureate programs, accelerated programs for college graduates transitioning into nursing (baccalaureate and master’s), and graduate nursing programs (master’s and doctoral). To apply, students must complete an online application, provide demographic information and details on academic achievement, and submit a short essay outlining their career goals after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the first award to be presented in July 2023. Click here to submit an application.

“To celebrate and support nurses, QGenda is thrilled to be launching this new scholarship program to honor the nation’s most trusted profession,” said Mark Geremia, QGenda Chief Marketing Officer. “We are committed to supporting nurses and the essential contributions they make to keep individuals and communities safe.”

Partnering to Support Nursing Students

AACN actively seeks opportunities to partner with corporate sponsors and other stakeholders to offer scholarship programs for nursing students in baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs. The association currently administers scholarship programs in conjunction with Scrubin Uniforms, NurseThink®, Liaison International, Hurst Review Services, and Uniform Advantage.

For more details on programs available through the Foundation for Academic Nursing, visit the Foundation’s website.





###

QGenda revolutionizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. QGenda ProviderCloud®, a purpose-built healthcare platform that empowers customers to effectively deploy workforce resources, includes solutions for scheduling, credentialing, on-call scheduling, room and capacity management, time tracking, compensation management, and workforce analytics. In 2022 and 2023, QGenda won Best in KLAS for Physician Scheduling, as well as Nurse and Staff Scheduling. More than 4,000 organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care.



The Foundation for Academic Nursing is the philanthropic arm of AACN that raises funds to support new innovations in nursing education and practice. The Foundation serves as a focal point for AACN’s fundraising efforts while elevating the importance of academic nursing and our member schools in the philanthropic community.



The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 865 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice.