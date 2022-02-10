Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., February 10, 2022 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 election to fill seats on the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. With votes cast by nearly two-thirds of all member deans from the nation’s nursing schools with baccalaureate and higher degree programs, those selected to serve as AACN’s top leaders include Board members Jean Giddens (Chair-elect) from Virginia Commonwealth University; Julie Sanford (Secretary) from the University of Mississippi Medical Center; Stephen Cavanagh from the University of California-Davis; Jerry Mansfield from Mount Carmel Health System; Victoria Niederhauser from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; and Ora Strickland from Florida International University. New members of AACN’s Nominating Committee include Wendy Likes from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Sally Maliski from the University of Kansas.

“On behalf of AACN’s member deans, faculty, and students, I applaud this distinguished group of nurse leaders for their strong commitment to advancing excellence in nursing education, research, and practice,” said AACN Board Chair Susan Bakewell-Sachs, PhD, RN, FAAN. “AACN’s effectiveness is driven by our highly engaged membership, and we are truly grateful for the expertise, insights, and energy that the new and returning Board members bring to our work to lead transformation in academic nursing.”

Those elected to the AACN Board of Directors and Nominating Committee will begin their terms of service following the business meeting at AACN’s Deans Annual Meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022. New and re-elected Board members include:

Jean Giddens , PhD, RN, FAAN, dean and professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Nursing, was elected to serve a two-year term as Chair-Elect (she will serve as Board Chair from 2024-2026). Prior to her appointment at VCU in 2013, Dr. Giddens held several leadership positions at the University of New Mexico School of Nursing, including executive dean from 2010-2013, as well as teaching roles at Mesa State College, University of Texas-El Paso, and Eastern New Mexico University. She currently serves on the editorial boards of Nurse Educator and the Journal of Nursing Education and has served as a guest editor for the Journal of Professional Nursing. For AACN, Dr. Giddens has served on the Board of Directors (2019-present), the Vision for Nursing Education Task Force, the Finance and Nominating Committees, and on the Program Planning Committees for the Master’s Education Conference, Executive Development Series, and Faculty Development Conference. She most recently served as co-chair of the AACN Essentials Task Force, which completed its charge in April 2021 to delineate competency expectations for graduates of baccalaureate, master’s, and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.



, DrPH, RN, PPCNP-BC, FAAN, dean and professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Nursing, was re-elected to a two-year term on the Board of Directors. Prior to assuming her current position in 2011, she held various leadership roles at the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Nursing & Dental Hygiene and held academic appointments at George Mason University and George Washington University. Dr. Niederhauser has published the book Core Review for Pediatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioners and has authored over 60 articles and book chapters on child health and educational issues. She has received funding for nursing research and training grants totaling over $15 million. Dr. Niederhauser is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner, a Robert Wood Johnson Executive Nurse Fellow, and a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. Active in AACN, she has served on the Board of Directors; the Program, Audit, and Nominating Committees; as a new dean mentor; and leader of the US News & World Report rankings advisory group. Ora Strickland, PhD, RN, FAAN, dean and professor at Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences, was newly elected to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors. She previously served as a Distinguished Professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, where she was the first to hold the Independence Foundation Endowed Research Chair. The founder and former chief editor of the Journal of Nursing Management, Dr. Strickland is a member of the Board of Directors for the Miami Jewish Health System. She is a founding member of the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Nursing Consortium of South Florida and on the Hot Issues Conference Planning Committee for AACN. A distinguished scholar, Dr. Strickland was awarded 10 first place American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Awards for various nursing research and measurement books. She was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau’s International Research Hall of Fame in 2017.

Continuing members of the AACN Board of Directors include Chair-Elect Cynthia McCurren from University of Michigan-Flint (who will serve as Chair from March 2022-March 2024); Treasurer Lin Zhan from University of California Los Angeles; and Members-at-Large Pier Broadnax from the University of the District of Columbia; Deborah Jones from University of Texas Medical Branch; Susan Mullaney from UnitedHealth Group; and Demetrius Porche from Louisiana State University Health Science Center. AACN President and Chief Executive Officer Deborah Trautman serves as an ex-officio member of the AACN Board.

The newly elected members to AACN’s Nominating Committee include:

Wendy Likes , PhD, DNSc, APRN-BC, FAANP, dean and professor at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing, was elected to serve a two-year term on the Nominating Committee. A former chair of the Tennessee Nursing Deans and Directors Group (2017-2019), she currently serves on the St. Francis Health Governing Board, the Assisi Foundation Community Advisory Board, and as co-chair for the Tennessee Doctor of Nursing Practice Statewide Taskforce. For AACN, Dr. Likes has served on the program and planning committees for the Organizational Leadership Network and on the planning committee for AACN’s Executive Development Series. She is an AACN Leadership for Academic Nursing Program Fellow.





Continuing Nominating Committee members include Jacklyn Barber from Morningside University; Nancy Fahrenwald from Texas A&M University Health Science Center; and Shirleatha Lee from University of South Carolina Upstate. AACN Board Chair Susan Bakewell-Sachs from Oregon Health & Science University will join the Nominating Committee when her term as Chair ends in late March 2022.

