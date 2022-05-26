Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2022 — Today, Dr. Cynthia McCurren, Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies to discuss the importance of elevated funding for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs and the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR). Her testimony is part of the Subcommittee’s public witness hearing, where members of Congress hear from leaders throughout the nation on the importance of funding various federal programs. Specifically, Dr. McCurren requested at least $530 million for the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs and at least $210 million for NINR in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.

“As we elevate the voice of academic nursing at the federal level, it was my honor to reiterate the need for more Title VIII and NINR funding, not only for our schools, but for nursing faculty, students, practitioners, and researchers who all help improve the health of our nation,” said Dr. McCurren. “We must ensure our nursing pathways remain strong as we confront today’s public health challenge and provide tomorrow’s equitable and innovative healthcare solutions.”

Throughout her testimony, Dr. McCurren outlined the current landscape of nursing education and underscored the essential need for further investments. She pulled from her own experience, highlighting how Title VIII programs support graduate education for nurses who work in rural areas and promote diversity by providing grants through the Nursing Workforce Diversity program. She recognized that these programs have short and long-term benefits, and increased funding is essential, especially given the growing demands for health care from the aging population and the aging nursing workforce.

“AACN is honored to have Dr. McCurren provide such powerful testimony on how these programs drive discoveries and address our nation’s population and public health needs,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank the Subcommittee for valuing nursing education and understanding the connection our member schools have to sustaining the future of healthcare delivery in this country.”

AACN will continue to work with our Nursing Community Coalition partners and Congress to ensure that investments in nursing education, workforce, and research remain a top priority.

Read Dr. McCurren's written testimony here. Watch the webcast recording.

