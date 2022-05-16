Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) brings together thousands of progressive and critical care nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families during its National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI, #NTI2022), with the theme “Rooted in Strength.”

AACN presents NTI this year as in-person event May 16-18 (preconferences May 15), with in-person programming in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center; the nearby Marriott Marquis Houston hotel is also hosting official events.

For those unable to be in Houston, NTI Virtual, June 6-8, delivers an interactive online experience, allowing participants to learn and grow professionally from anywhere, with the flexibility that life continues to demand.

AACN President Beth Wathen is a clinical practice specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, a role she has held since 2005. She says NTI Houston and NTI Virtual present opportunities for nurses to rejuvenate, to refuel and to reimagine the future.

“Each year, during NTI, we come together in purpose-driven action to care for our patients and their families, to care for ourselves and to care for each other. This year’s conference will provide a much-needed platform for all of us to start looking forward, beyond this pandemic,” Wathen said. “Together, we will acknowledge what we’ve endured, to begin to heal and celebrate the many ways our strengths have been on display during this tragic and historic time.”

Attendees have 24/7 access to concurrent clinical and professional development sessions, inspirational keynotes, ExpoEd exhibitor education, and new and different ways to make meaningful connections with other attendees.

NTI learning opportunities offer the following formats:

Educational Sessions : More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes.

More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes. SuperSessions : Large sessions for all participants feature national speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues.

Large sessions for all participants feature national speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues. Pharmacology Content : Online classroom sessions include a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on drug-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies.

Online classroom sessions include a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on drug-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies. Posters : Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31.

Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sunrise/Sunset Sessions : Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content.

Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content. ExpoEd Education: Product- and program-specific educational and in-service-style learning is provided by many exhibitors. Sessions are 30 minutes.

NTI Houston includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for progressive and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits spread over 200,000 square feet will encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities.

For NTI 2022, participants can earn 200+ CE contact hours, which are calculated on a 60-minute hour and determined by the number of learning activities a registered NTI participant completes. Learners must view/read the entire learning activity and complete the associated evaluation, as well as the program evaluation, to be awarded CE contact hours or CERP credit. No partial hours or credit will be awarded.

More than 200 NTI sessions will be available on-demand with CE contact hours available through Oct. 31.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

