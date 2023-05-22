Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) brings together thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families during its National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI, #NTI2023), with the theme “Starting Now.”

AACN presents NTI this year in-person May 22-24 (preconferences May 21), with programming in downtown Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the nearby Philadelphia Marriott hotel also hosting official events.

Following the in-person conference, AACN will offer NTI Virtual June 12-14, an online experience with the SuperSessions and educational sessions presented in Philadelphia, supplemented by live interaction with facilitators and attendees, and meaningful networking opportunities.

AACN President Amanda Bettencourt is an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Health at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She says NTI presents many opportunities for nurses to rejuvenate, to refuel and to reimagine the future.

“Each year, during NTI, we come together in purpose-driven action to care for our patients and their families, to care for ourselves and to care for each other. We will never forget the massive challenges and suffering the pandemic has brought, but it’s also important that we celebrate the triumphs and tell our stories,” Bettencourt said. “Together, we can start looking forward to create a future for ourselves and our patients that is stronger and more beautiful than ever before.”

AACN expects total NTI attendance to reach more than 5,000 nurses, including nurses at the bedside and many at the forefront of research, academia, staff development and management.

Attendees have 24/7 access to concurrent clinical and professional development sessions, inspirational keynotes, ExpoEd exhibitor education, and new ways to make meaningful connections with other attendees.

NTI learning opportunities offer the following formats:

Educational Sessions : More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes.

: More than 200 sessions are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes. SuperSessions : Large sessions for all participants feature motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and national and global issues.

: Large sessions for all participants feature motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and national and global issues. Pharmacology Content : Online classroom sessions include a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies.

: Online classroom sessions include a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies. Posters : Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31.

: Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters are offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sunrise/Sunset Sessions : Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content.

: Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content. ExpoEd Education: Product- and program-specific educational and in-service-style learning is provided by exhibitors. Sessions are 30 minutes.

NTI includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for progressive and critical care nurses. More than 300 exhibits spread over 200,000 square feet will encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities.

For NTI 2023, participants can earn 37.75 CE contact hours, which are calculated on a 60-minute hour and determined by the number of learning activities a registered NTI participant completes. Learners must view/read the entire learning activity and complete the associated evaluation, as well as the program evaluation, to be awarded CE contact hours or CERP credit. No partial hours or credit will be awarded.

More than 200 NTI sessions will be available on-demand with CE contact hours available through Oct. 31.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

