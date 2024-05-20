Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) brings together thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families during the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI, #NTI2024), with the theme “Rising Together.”

This year, AACN celebrates its 50th NTI, which is the premier conference for critical and progressive care nursing education. The conference will be held May 20-22 (preconferences May 19) in downtown Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, with the nearby Hyatt Regency hotel also hosting official events.

AACN President Terry Davis, PhD, RN, NE-BC, CHTP, FAAN, is assistant vice president of nursing at the High Reliability Center, Inova Health System, Falls Church, Virginia. She says NTI has long been at the forefront of providing education on the issues and topics impacting critical and progressive care and nursing practice, with a high-energy experience designed to inspire and connect attendees.

“Each year, NTI provides nurses with an unrivaled opportunity to rejuvenate, to refuel and to reimagine what lies ahead for ourselves and our profession,” Davis said. “As the largest segment of the healthcare workforce, nurses have the power to drive change and rise together to manifest a future in which we can provide optimal care to our patients and their families.”

The NTI experience will offer about 50 clinical practice and professional development topics, allowing attendees to hone their skills while learning and networking with leading experts in critical care and colleagues from across the country.

AACN expects total NTI attendance to reach more than 5,500 attendees, including nurses at the bedside and many at the forefront of research, academia, staff development and management.

NTI learning opportunities offer the following formats:

Educational Sessions : More than 200 sessions will be offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes long and offer CE hours.

: More than 200 sessions will be offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60, 75 or 150 minutes long and offer CE hours. SuperSessions : Large sessions for all participants will feature motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders discussing professional development, current and future trends, and national and global issues.

: Large sessions for all participants will feature motivational keynote speakers and AACN leaders discussing professional development, current and future trends, and national and global issues. Pharmacology Content : Online classroom sessions will include a portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies.

: Online classroom sessions will include a portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on medication-specific information, safe prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies. Posters : Self-viewing Evidence-Based Research, Beacon Award , Chapter Best Practices, and CSI Academy digital posters will be offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31.

: Self-viewing Evidence-Based Research, Beacon Award , Chapter Best Practices, and CSI Academy digital posters will be offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sunrise/Sunset Sessions : Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. These sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content.

: Sessions are funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. These sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content. ExpoEd Education: Exhibitors will provide product- and program-specific educational and in-service-style learning. ExpoEd sessions are 30 minutes long.

NTI includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for acute, progressive and critical care nurses. Hundreds of exhibits spread over 200,000 square feet will include career opportunities and cutting-edge healthcare equipment.

Following the in-person conference, AACN will offer NTI Virtual June 10-12, an online experience with the SuperSessions and 48 educational sessions presented in Denver, supplemented by live interaction with learning facilitators and attendees, meaningful networking opportunities and on-demand sessions through Oct. 31.

For NTI 2024, participants can earn more than 35 CE contact hours, which are calculated on a 60-minute hour and determined by the number of learning activities a registered NTI participant completes. Learners must view/read the entire learning activity and complete the associated evaluation, as well as the program evaluation, to be awarded CE contact hours or CERP credit. No partial hours or credit will be awarded.

More than 200 NTI sessions will be available on-demand with CE contact hours through Oct. 31.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme