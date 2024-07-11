Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., July 11, 2024 – Yesterday, the House Appropriations Committee advanced their Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (LHHS-ED) spending bill by a vote of 31 to 25. This bill proposes steep cuts and consolidation of programs throughout the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Education. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) opposes reduced funding for, or the elimination of, any nursing education programs and supports strong investment for our nurse researchers and scientists.

Consistent with last year’s proposed budget, the House bill calls for eliminating the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Diversity program. The Committee expressed interest in addressing the workforce and faculty shortages, and allotted slight increases to other Title VIII programs, including a $5 million increase in Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention (NEPQR) programs and a $1 million increase in the Nurse Practitioner Optional Fellowship Program. Even with these increases, this bill only provides $287.129 million for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs, an $18.343 million decrease from last year’s funding levels.

“This proposed budget moves Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs closer to funding levels we have not seen since FY 2022,” said Dr. Jean Giddens, Chair of AACN’s Board of Directors. “Now is not the time to go backwards! Funding for nursing education and the workforce is imperative as we provide care to an aging population, serve all communities, and address the nursing shortages we are experiencing throughout the nation.”

A new addition to this year’s budget proposal is the consolidation of the National Institutes of Research (NIH), which merges the National Institute of Nursing Research, along with four other Institutes and Centers, into a new National Institute on Health Sciences Research. While this new Institute is suggested to receive $1.932 billion, an approximately $20.049 million increase over the FY 2024 combined funding of Institutes and Centers that would comprise this new entity, making sweeping changes in appropriations without consideration and feedback from outside stakeholders as part of the authorization process sets a concerning precedent.

Also of great concern, the Department of Education is facing a budget decrease of more than $11 billion. The Committee outlines growing concern over Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Student Loan Debt relief, while providing level funding for Pell Grants and monies to strengthen HBCU Master’s Programs, including for nursing. AACN believes that support for institutions of higher education must be sustained and recognizes how instrumental investments to strengthen nursing education and academic progression are to providing high-quality health care.

“The Federal Government has consistently supported and elevated funding for nursing education, the workforce, and research,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AACN. “The proposed cuts and consolidations outlined in the House appropriations bill are counterintuitive to that longstanding effort, and we look forward to working with our bipartisan Congressional champions to ensure federal funding for our schools, faculty, and students is maintained.”

AACN recognizes that the House bill is one of the first steps in the appropriations process and is deeply committed to working with Congress to ensure the highest level of funding for Title VIII and NINR in FY 2025. More information on AACN advocacy efforts can be found on our website for breaking news and the most up to date information.

