Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., September 12, 2024 – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and Bio-Oil® are pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarship program designed to support careers in labor and delivery nursing. Open to students enrolled in baccalaureate nursing programs at AACN member schools, the Bio-Oil® Labor of Love Scholarship will provide one-time $5,000 awards to 10 nursing students during the 2024-2025 academic year. Applications are now being accepted for this program, which is administered by AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing.

“Nurse educators recognize the critical need to strengthen the nation’s supply of nurses specializing in labor and delivery care,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “AACN applauds Bio-Oil® for supporting undergraduate nursing students preparing to provide the care needed to keep new mothers and their babies healthy and thriving.”

The Bio-Oil® Labor of Love Scholarship is an extension of Bio-Oil® Skincare’s annual Labor of Love campaign, which honors the hard work and dedication of Labor and Delivery staff during September, the busiest month for births in the United States. As a trusted skincare brand for expecting and new moms, Bio-Oil® recognizes the vital role these unsung heroes play in supporting mothers and families. This year, Bio-Oil® is proud to introduce a new scholarship program, awarding $5,000 scholarships to 10 nursing students who aspire to specialize in Labor and Delivery and empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals to continue making a meaningful impact in maternal care.

“We’re thrilled to expand our annual Labor of Love campaign this year with a scholarship to support future Labor and Delivery nurses on their journey to play a vital role in countless mothers’ lives,” said Paige Richter, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Bio-Oil®. “Labor and Delivery nurses work tirelessly year-round, so recognizing their unwavering commitment and helping the next generation is a no-brainer.”

Students applying for the Bio-Oil® Labor of Love Scholarship must be currently enrolled in a baccalaureate nursing program (entry-level or degree-completion student) at an AACN-affiliated school of nursing. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, submit one academic reference, and complete a 500-word essay about your desire to become a labor and delivery nurse after graduation. Applications will be accepted through November 1, 2024. Click here to review scholarship criteria and apply. Please address any questions to Alexa Betances, Foundation Coordinator, at [email protected].

Partnering to Support Nursing Students

AACN actively seeks opportunities to partner with corporate sponsors and other stakeholders to offer scholarship programs for nursing students in baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs. The association currently administers scholarship programs in conjunction with Hurst Review Services, Liaison International, NurseThink®, QGenda, Scrubin Uniforms, and Uniform Advantage. Those interested in establishing a scholarship program and/or partnering with AACN are encouraged to contact Foundation Director, Dr. Katie Fioravanti, at [email protected].

For more details on programs available through the Foundation for Academic Nursing, visit the Foundation’s website.

Bio-Oil® is best known for the multi-use Skincare Oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Developed in South Africa in 1987, Bio-Oil® has won over 400 skincare awards and has become the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.1

1 IQVIA, using the ProVoice Survey, fielded to 1,421 dermatologists from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, and recorded product recommendations in the Stretch Mark Creams Category, has validated the following claims at a 99% confidence level: “Bio-Oil is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand in the Stretch Mark Creams category.”

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 875 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice.

The Foundation for Academic Nursing is the philanthropic arm of AACN that raises funds to support new innovations in nursing education and practice. The Foundation serves as a focal point for AACN’s fundraising efforts while elevating the importance of academic nursing and our member schools in the philanthropic community.

# # #