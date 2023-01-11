For 21 consecutive years, the American public has ranked nurses as the number one profession with the highest honesty and ethics values, according to the latest Gallup poll released Jan. 10, 2023.



Amanda Bettencourt, PhD, APRN, CCRN-K, ACCNS-P, president of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the largest specialty nursing association with about 130,000 members, offers these comments:

“It is gratifying to hear that nurses have again been chosen as our most trusted profession, as our promise to provide the highest quality patient and family-centered care is the cornerstone of our profession.”

“The trust that the public has continually expressed for nurses is particularly meaningful after what nurses and other healthcare workers have had to endure over the past few years. We do what we do because of a deep commitment to providing quality, patient and family-centered care to all those we serve.”

“Thank you for choosing our profession as the most trusted. Right now, acute and critical care nurses are struggling to continue to uphold our promise to patients due to unhealthy work environments and a lack of appropriate staffing. To know that the public sees us and appreciates our work at a time like this is priceless.”

