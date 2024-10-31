Newswise — Washington, D.C., October 31, 2024 - The Foundation for Academic Nursing, the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 recipients of the AACN Faculty Scholars Grant. The nurse educators to receive funding this year include Dr. Laura Klenke-Borgmann from the University of Kansas for a project titled Utilizing a Scaffolded, Multi-Modal Simulation Approach for Transition to Practice, and the team of Dr. Kelly Powers and Dr. Katherine Shue-McGuffin from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for their project titled Transition to Community Practice Intraprofessional Simulation: Building Collaborative Competencies for Community-Based Care.

Launched in 2020, the AACN Board of Directors initiated the Faculty Scholars Grant Program to spotlight the innovative efforts by nurse educators to redesign teaching and learning at schools of nursing. Initial funding for this program was provided by more than 150 member schools and colleague organizations that contributed to AACN’s 50th Anniversary Celebration program.

“AACN was intentional about focusing the Faculty Scholars Grant Program this year on promoting scholarship exploring the impact of simulation-based education on student learning outcomes,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of academic nursing, I proudly congratulate this year’s winners for their forward-leaning projects designed to enhance the practice readiness of new graduates and capitalize on the power of academic-practice partnerships.”

Meet the 2024-2025 AACN Faculty Scholars

With a call for proposals reflecting the theme Innovation in the Use and Measurement of Simulation Pedagogy in Nursing Education, AACN received 121 applications from faculty nationwide – a record number of proposals for this program – with two scholarly efforts receiving $25,000 in support. Faculty leading this work include:

Laura Klenke-Borgmann, PhD, RN, CHSE, is currently the Director of Simulation Education and a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Nursing, where she integrates innovative teaching strategies into simulation approaches. Dr. Klenke-Borgmann conducts clinical simulation research and evidence-based practice initiatives that promote the advancement and innovation of nursing practice. She is a speaker and educational researcher with 13 publications. One of her most recent publications, titled “The Long-Term Transferability of Clinical Judgment Via In-Class Simulations to Nursing Practice: A Qualitative Descriptive Study” was named 2023 Research Article of the Year by Clinical Simulation in Nursing. Dr. Klenke-Borgmann has almost 15 years of classroom and simulation teaching experience in both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs.

Kelly Powers, PhD, RN, CNE, FNAP, is an Associate Professor in the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Dr. Powers currently teaches in the Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Science in Nursing programs and has developed several innovative simulations to enhance student learning. She has a specific interest in interprofessional education (IPE) and has researched IPE interventions in classroom, online, simulation, and clinical settings. She serves on the Steering Committee of the North Carolina Interprofessional Education Leaders Collaborative (NC-IPELC), working to advance IPE statewide. Dr. Powers is Co-Chair of the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing’s Academy for Clinical Research and Scholarship. She is on the editorial boards of Journal of Professional Nursing and Dimensions in Critical Care Nursing. In 2024, Dr. Powers was inducted as a Distinguished Scholar Fellow of the National Academies of Practice.

Katherine Shue-McGuffin, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program Coordinator and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte School of Nursing. She is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and has worked in various healthcare settings for over 10 years, focusing on primary care and community health. She has a distinct interest in simulation pedagogy, including the creation of simulation scenarios to teach FNP and AGACNP students basic assessment techniques as well as diagnostic and clinical reasoning. Dr. Shue-McGuffin is an active member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and regularly participates in advocacy initiatives to enhance advanced nursing practice and improve patients’ access to healthcare. Along with Dr. Powers, she is Co-Chair of the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing’s Academy for Clinical Research and Scholarship.

Visit the website for information on the award-winning projects launched by previous grant recipients. A call for applications for the next round of funding through the AACN Faculty Scholars Grant Program will be issued in May 2025.

Contributing to the Foundation for Academic Nursing

The Foundation for Academic Nursing is currently seeking support from philanthropies, corporate donors, and individuals looking to advance AACN’s goals and priorities. Your support will help to expand our impact and usher in new innovations in nursing education and practice. Those wishing to contribute to the AACN Faculty Scholars Grant Program and other initiatives are encouraged to donate online via the AACN website. Click here to see a list of current donors. For more information, please contact AACN’s Foundation Director, Dr. Katie Fioravanti, at [email protected].

###

The Foundation for Academic Nursing is the philanthropic arm of AACN that raises funds to support new innovations in nursing education and practice. The Foundation serves as a focal point for AACN’s fundraising efforts while elevating the importance of academic nursing and our member schools in the philanthropic community.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 875 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice.