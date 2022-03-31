Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 31, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Cancer experts will present their latest advances in treatments and research at the American Association for Clinical Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, April 8-13. They will share their innovations to improve the quality of patient care.

"We're looking forward to participating and reuniting with peers at AACR 2022," said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer. "The five-day in-person gathering provides a vital opportunity for those committed to advancing cancer treatments and care, and to connect and innovate together."

Theodorescu is chairing the “Advances in Bladder Cancer” session, at which leading investigators will present recent findings in the field. Theodorescu also will deliver a presentation on the discovery and clinical relevance of a novel bladder cancer population. Late-breaking presentations and poster sessions in bladder and other cancers also will take place at the conference.

Cedars-Sinai Cancer clinicians and researchers will be available to discuss a host of topics, including:

Ovarian Cancer: Kate Lawrenson, PhD, Co-Director, Women's Cancer Research Program: Profiling molecular proximity in cancer research

Lung Cancer: Karen Reckamp, MD: Director, Division of Medical Oncology, and Associate Director, Clinical Research: Phase I clinical trials

Cancer Biology: James Turkson, PhD, Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships: Experimental and molecular therapeutics

Translational Investigations: Stephen L. Shiao, MD, PhD, Director, Division of Radiation Biology: Phase I trials in progress

Cancer Control and Health Disparities: Marc Goodman, PhD, Director, Cancer Prevention and Control, and Director, Community and Population Health Research Center: Diet, alcohol, tobacco use and other lifestyle risks

Melanoma Immuno-Oncology: Omid Hamid, MD, Director, Melanoma Center and Phase I Immuno-Oncology Program, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai: Phase I clinical trials

Virtual Reality: Brennan Spiegel, MD, Director, Health Services Research: Immersive technologies like VR that help treat conditions ranging from pain to anxiety, and depression to irritable bowel syndrome

