Atopic dermatitis is a disease that causes inflamed, irritated, and itchy skin, affecting millions of people worldwide. Although it is more common in children, it also affects many adults. For most people with atopic dermatitis, moisturizers and prescription topical treatments can control the disease. However, people who have more severe or widespread atopic dermatitis, substantially impaired quality of life, or do not respond to topical treatments may consider phototherapy or systemic therapies to improve control of their disease and quality of life.

That’s why the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) has released updated evidence-based guidelines in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology to help ensure that adults who have more severe atopic dermatitis receive the best possible treatment and care.

It includes 11 recommendations, including new recommendations on the use of medications called “biologics,” and JAK inhibitors, which are used to suppress the immune system, as well as some conditional recommendations. In addition, the guidelines do not recommend treating atopic dermatitis in adults with systemic corticosteroids.

I would be happy to connect you with board-certified dermatologist Aaron Drucker, MD, FAAD, associate professor in the Division of Dermatology at University of Toronto and a co-author of the guidelines, who can discuss how dermatologists are using these treatments to help patients effectively control their atopic dermatitis.