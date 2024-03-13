Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 13, 2024) — Recognizing exceptional scientific contributions and noteworthy service to the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) and the wider immunology community, AAI announces its 2024 class of Distinguished Fellows. This year's class includes 22 individuals whose innovative discoveries have significantly contributed to advancing immunological research and improving our understanding of health. These AAI members exemplify excellence in their research endeavors and leadership roles, inspiring their peers and future generations. Their research spans the diverse field, ranging from infectious diseases and cancer immunotherapy to autoimmune disorders and fundamental immunological mechanisms.
Distinguished Fellows of AAI bear the designation of “DFAAI” to recognize their achievements within the immunological community. Being recognized as an AAI Distinguished Fellow underscores their continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.
Congratulations go to the newest Fellows:
John P. Atkinson, M.D. (AAI ’75)
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Bonnie B. Blomberg, Ph.D. (AAI ’82)
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Prosper N. Boyaka, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)
Ohio State University
Vivian Lam Braciale, Ph.D. (AAI ’82)
Michael B. Brenner, M.D. (AAI ’88)
Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School
Randy R. Brutkiewicz, Ph.D. (AAI ’89)
Indiana University School of Medicine
Arturo Casadevall, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’98)
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Hilde Cheroutre, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)
La Jolla Institute for Immunology
Chen Dong, Ph.D. (AAI ’97)
Westlake University School of Medicine, CHN
Michael A. Edidin, Ph.D. (AAI ’77)
Johns Hopkins University
Patricia J. Gearhart, Ph.D. (AAI ’77)
NIA, NIH
David A. Hafler, M.D. (AAI ’84)
Yale School of Medicine
John T. Harty, Ph.D. (AAI ’95)
University of Iowa
Barton F. Haynes, M.D. (AAI ’80)
Duke University
Christopher L. Karp, M.D. (AAI ’95)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Gary A. Koretzky, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’92)
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University
Past AAI President
Frances E. Lund, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Ellen R. Richie, Ph.D. (AAI ’74)
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Mark J. Shlomchik, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’96)
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Joanne L. Viney, Ph.D. (AAI ’97)
Seismic Therapeutic
Steven F. Ziegler, Ph.D. (AAI ’95)
Benaroya Research Institute
Albert Zlotnik, Ph.D. (AAI ’85)
University of California, Irvine
For more information about this program, including a complete list of Fellows, visit www.aai.org/DistinguishedFellows.
About The American Association of Immunologists
The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and wellbeing by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life saving cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.