Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 13, 2024) — Recognizing exceptional scientific contributions and noteworthy service to the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) and the wider immunology community, AAI announces its 2024 class of Distinguished Fellows. This year's class includes 22 individuals whose innovative discoveries have significantly contributed to advancing immunological research and improving our understanding of health. These AAI members exemplify excellence in their research endeavors and leadership roles, inspiring their peers and future generations. Their research spans the diverse field, ranging from infectious diseases and cancer immunotherapy to autoimmune disorders and fundamental immunological mechanisms.

Distinguished Fellows of AAI bear the designation of “DFAAI” to recognize their achievements within the immunological community. Being recognized as an AAI Distinguished Fellow underscores their continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Congratulations go to the newest Fellows:

John P. Atkinson, M.D. (AAI ’75)

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis



Bonnie B. Blomberg, Ph.D. (AAI ’82)

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine



Prosper N. Boyaka, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)

Ohio State University



Vivian Lam Braciale, Ph.D. (AAI ’82)

Michael B. Brenner, M.D. (AAI ’88)

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School



Randy R. Brutkiewicz, Ph.D. (AAI ’89)

Indiana University School of Medicine



Arturo Casadevall, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’98)

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine



Hilde Cheroutre, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)

La Jolla Institute for Immunology



Chen Dong, Ph.D. (AAI ’97)

Westlake University School of Medicine, CHN



Michael A. Edidin, Ph.D. (AAI ’77)

Johns Hopkins University



Patricia J. Gearhart, Ph.D. (AAI ’77)

NIA, NIH



David A. Hafler, M.D. (AAI ’84)

Yale School of Medicine



John T. Harty, Ph.D. (AAI ’95)

University of Iowa



Barton F. Haynes, M.D. (AAI ’80)

Duke University



Christopher L. Karp, M.D. (AAI ’95)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation



Gary A. Koretzky, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’92)

Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University

Past AAI President



Frances E. Lund, Ph.D. (AAI ’98)

University of Alabama at Birmingham



Ellen R. Richie, Ph.D. (AAI ’74)

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



Mark J. Shlomchik, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’96)

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine



Joanne L. Viney, Ph.D. (AAI ’97)

Seismic Therapeutic



Steven F. Ziegler, Ph.D. (AAI ’95)

Benaroya Research Institute



Albert Zlotnik, Ph.D. (AAI ’85)

University of California, Irvine

For more information about this program, including a complete list of Fellows, visit www.aai.org/DistinguishedFellows.

About The American Association of Immunologists

The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and wellbeing by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life saving cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.