Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (March 13, 2024) — Recognizing exceptional scientific contributions and noteworthy service to the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) and the wider immunology community, AAI announces its 2024 class of Distinguished Fellows. This year's class includes 22 individuals whose innovative discoveries have significantly contributed to advancing immunological research and improving our understanding of health. These AAI members exemplify excellence in their research endeavors and leadership roles, inspiring their peers and future generations. Their research spans the diverse field, ranging from infectious diseases and cancer immunotherapy to autoimmune disorders and fundamental immunological mechanisms.

Distinguished Fellows of AAI bear the designation of “DFAAI” to recognize their achievements within the immunological community. Being recognized as an AAI Distinguished Fellow underscores their continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Congratulations go to the newest Fellows: 

John P. Atkinson, M.D. (AAI ’75) 
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis 

Bonnie B. Blomberg, Ph.D. (AAI ’82) 
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine 

Prosper N. Boyaka, Ph.D. (AAI ’98) 
Ohio State University 

Vivian Lam Braciale, Ph.D. (AAI ’82) 

Michael B. Brenner, M.D. (AAI ’88) 
Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School 

Randy R. Brutkiewicz, Ph.D. (AAI ’89) 
Indiana University School of Medicine 

Arturo Casadevall, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’98) 
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine 

Hilde Cheroutre, Ph.D. (AAI ’98) 
La Jolla Institute for Immunology 

Chen Dong, Ph.D. (AAI ’97) 
Westlake University School of Medicine, CHN 

Michael A. Edidin, Ph.D. (AAI ’77) 
Johns Hopkins University 

Patricia J. Gearhart, Ph.D. (AAI ’77) 
NIA, NIH 

David A. Hafler, M.D. (AAI ’84) 
Yale School of Medicine 

John T. Harty, Ph.D. (AAI ’95) 
University of Iowa 

Barton F. Haynes, M.D. (AAI ’80) 
Duke University 

Christopher L. Karp, M.D. (AAI ’95) 
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 

Gary A. Koretzky, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’92) 
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University
Past AAI President 

Frances E. Lund, Ph.D. (AAI ’98) 
University of Alabama at Birmingham 

Ellen R. Richie, Ph.D. (AAI ’74) 
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center 

Mark J. Shlomchik, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’96) 
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine 

Joanne L. Viney, Ph.D. (AAI ’97) 
Seismic Therapeutic 

Steven F. Ziegler, Ph.D. (AAI ’95) 
Benaroya Research Institute 

Albert Zlotnik, Ph.D. (AAI ’85) 
University of California, Irvine 

 

 

For more information about this program, including a complete list of Fellows, visit www.aai.org/DistinguishedFellows.

About The American Association of Immunologists 
The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and wellbeing by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life saving cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.

